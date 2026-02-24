'F**k off': Newsom’s team erupts with profanity at reporter doing her job

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's communications team fired off a nasty response to a reporter who requested documentation of the governor's supposed dyslexia diagnosis.

RealClearPolitics political correspondent Susan Crabtree reached out to Newsom's taxpayer-funded communications team after Fox News' Sean Hannity criticized the governor for mentioning his low SAT score as a way to connect with voters in a majority-black city.

'I’m going to continue to ask tough questions despite this vitriolic attempt to intimidate me.'

Newsom "Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In," Hannity wrote in a post on X. Newsom replied to Hannity by noting his "lifelong struggle with dyslexia."

Crabtree asked Newsom's office for documentation verifying the governor's dyslexia diagnosis, highlighting apparent contradictions in Newsom's account of when he learned of his diagnosis. She noted that Newsom has previously claimed that he discovered the paperwork from his childhood about his dyslexia diagnosis after his father passed away in 2018.

"Newsom also has said he was diagnosed with dyslexia in 1972 — that would be when he was five or six," Crabtree wrote. "Is there anything the governor can point to as proof of this?"

Izzy Gardon, the director of communications for Newsom's office, replied to Crabtree, writing, "Hey, Susan — thanks for reaching out. Respectfully, f**k off."

Newsom has stated that he struggled with dyslexia as a child and still finds it difficult to read.

"There's certain things I can't do, and I'm in the wrong business to not be able to do them. Meaning, I can't read very well, and when you have to give speeches all the time ... it's hard because you can't read a script," Newsom said in a 2017 video interview.

He called it "horribly difficult" to read a script from a teleprompter.

In the 2017 video, Newsom stated that he found out he had been previously diagnosed with dyslexia "in fifth or sixth, seventh grade."

Newsom appeared to contradict himself during an April interview, in which he said he had recently read a 350-page book in less than two hours. To finish the 11-hour audiobook in two hours, one would need to play it at 5.5 times the normal speed.

"I went through it in a quick hour and a half, almost two hours. And trust me, I don't read very fast, but it reads at an unbelievable pace," Newsom stated.

Newsom “obviously doesn’t like all the California corruption we exposed in our book, 'Fool’s Gold,' but I’m going to continue to ask tough questions despite this vitriolic attempt to intimidate me,” Crabtree told Blaze News.

When asked whether Gardon has ever expressed similar hostility toward her previously, Crabtree said, “A few weeks ago he called me ‘delusional’ when I was asking about Newsom’s inflated claims about his ‘college baseball career’ that only amounted to — at the very most — several months on the JV team without playing in any official games.”

Blaze News contacted Gardon to ask if he would like to provide further context about Crabtree's request or any documentation confirming Newsom's diagnosis.

"Conspiracy MAGA blogger pivots from Bigfoot to medical record fishing. We'll pass!" Gardon replied.

