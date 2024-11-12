Glenn Beck says Trump’s 5-step anti-censorship plan is 'the most amazing thing' he’s ever heard from a president

Anti-censorship measures are something Donald Trump promised during his campaign, and he’s already proving good on his word. In a recent video, President-elect Trump outlined his plan to "shatter the left-wing censorship regime."

It’s thorough, bold, and effective — so much so that Glenn Beck says it’s “the most amazing thing [he’s] heard any president ever say.”





In the nearly seven minute-long video, Trump stated his intentions to:

1. End government collusion with companies and individuals for censorship purposes.

“Within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business, or person to censor, limit, categorize, or impede the lawful speech of American citizens,” he said.

He also vowed to “ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as mis- or disinformation” and “begin the process of identifying and firing every federal bureaucrat who has engaged in domestic censorship directly or indirectly.”

2. Investigate and prosecute the digital censorship cabal.

“I will order the Department of Justice to investigate all parties involved in the new online censorship regime, which is absolutely destructive and terrible, and to aggressively prosecute any and all crimes identified,” he declared.

To prevent the destruction of evidence, Trump declared his intentions to “[urge] House Republicans to immediately send preservation letters ... to the Biden administration, the Biden campaign, and every Silicon Valley tech giant ordering them not to destroy evidence of censorship.”

3. Revise Section 230 of the Communications Act.

“Upon my inauguration as president, I will ask Congress to send a bill to my desk revising section 230 to get big online platforms out of censorship business. From now on, digital platforms should only qualify for immunity protection under Section 230 if they meet high standards of neutrality, transparency, fairness, and non-discrimination,” Trump stated.

4. Do away with “mis- and disinformation.”

“We need to break up the entire toxic censorship industry that has arisen under the false guise of tackling so-called mis- and disinformation,” Trump said, before expressing his intentions to halt federal funding for all “nonprofits and academic programs that support this authoritarian project, including penalizing U.S. universities that have engaged in censorship or election interference by withholding “federal research dollars and federal student loan support for a period of five years and maybe more.”

“We should also enact new laws laying out clear criminal penalties for federal bureaucrats who partner with private entities to do an end run around the Constitution and deprive Americans of their First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights,” he added.

He then proposed banning “any employee of the FBI, CIA, NSA, DNI, DHS, or DOD” from taking a job at any major tech platform in possession of “vast quantities of U.S. user data” for a period of “7 years.”

5. Develop a “digital Bill of Rights.”

“The time has finally come for Congress to pass a digital Bill of Rights; this should include a right to digital due process. In other words, government officials should need a court order to take down online content,” Trump stated.

“Furthermore, when users of big online platforms have their content or accounts removed, throttled, shadow-banned, or otherwise restricted, no matter what name they use, they should have the right to be informed that it's happening, the right to a specific explanation of the reason why, and the right to a timely appeal.”

On top of that, “all users over the age of 18 should have the right to opt out of content moderation and curation entirely and receive an unmanipulated stream of information if they so choose.”

Trump concluded his five-step anti-censorship plan with the statement: “When I am president, this whole rotten system of censorship and information control will be ripped out of the system at large. There won't be anything left. By restoring free speech, we will begin to reclaim our democracy and save our nation.”

