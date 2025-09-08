Glenn Beck shares the DISTURBING secret President Bush told him years ago

Back during the 2008 election, Glenn Beck was summoned to the White House by then-President George W. Bush. In a profanity-laden rant, Bush, who was angry about Glenn’s negative coverage of the Iraq War, excoriated him for suggesting that there were grounds to impeach him.

“The first thing the president says to me is ... ‘You know, a lot of people think they know how they can be the effing president. Well, they have no effing idea how to be the effing president,’” Glenn mimics in his best Bush accent.

Earlier that day, Barack Obama, who was still campaigning for president, had said that if he were the current president, he would just “bomb Pakistan.”

“This is at the point where Pakistan is kind of helping us. They’re not our friends. They’re more frenemies,” Glenn says.

When he mentioned Obama’s comment to President Bush, he responded with something Glenn has never forgotten.

“He said, ‘Oh, I heard that. Don’t worry about that. ... Trust me, Glenn, whoever comes into this office, no matter what party they’re in, they’re going to sit behind this desk, and they’re going to realize — because they’re going to be advised by exactly the same people that have been advising me — that they really have no choice. This is what they have to do,’” Glenn recalls.

When he left the White House that day, he was “freaked out.”

“I was like, ‘This is not good. The president isn’t really the president. The president is just listening to all these advisers who were advising the last president and the president before that,’” he says.

It became clear to him that day that the deep state is just “executing a long plan,” regardless of who sits at the Resolute desk.

“What difference does it make who we have in the office if that’s true?” Glenn asks.

He brings up this old story today because it’s becoming increasingly clear that President Trump has ended this trend of deep-state shadow advisers running the country.

On August 18 during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, “Donald Trump sat at the table and said, ‘I’m just going to get ol’ Vlad on the phone,’ and he stands up, walks out of the room with all the world leaders, and he just picks up the phone and calls Vladimir Putin and says, ‘Hey, I just want to keep you up to speed of what's going on,”’ Glenn recounts.

“He didn’t ask for permission. He didn’t have anybody whispering in his ear. He’s leading the State Department. He’s leading the world. He’s keeping his own counsel. That hasn’t been done by a president in I don’t know how long,” he adds.

This is the reason “we’re once again the leaders of the world,” Glenn says.

“These advisers — all of these doctors and professors and people who have been in the State Department their whole life and know better than everybody — Donald Trump has said to them, ‘Shut up. I’ve seen your record. It doesn’t work.’”

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.