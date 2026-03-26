Glenn Beck: Trump’s anti-corruption task force signals 2028 succession strategy

President Trump started a task force on corruption led by JD Vance — and it’s a move that Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes is telling when it comes to whom President Trump will be choosing as his successor in 2028.

“I want you to think of everything through the eyes of 2028. And let’s look at the board the way a strategist would look at it,” Glenn begins.

“Where’s Marco Rubio right now? Marco Rubio has more jobs than anybody I’ve ever met. He is, right now, exactly where you’d expect him to be: deep in foreign policy, standing shoulder to shoulder with Donald Trump and the administration in one of the most volatile geopolitical moments in my lifetime,” he explains.

Glenn calls the current situation in Iran and Israel the “highest stakes” he’s “ever seen a president play at.”

“High visibility, high risk, and whoever is with it is either a hero or a villain. And if it works, there’s stability. There’s lower oil prices. There’s a real peace dividend by '26 or '27. And Rubio will look like an amazing statesman. He becomes the natural heir, the man who helped steady the world,” he explains.

However, if the war doesn’t end and costs continue to rise, Rubio’s position “is an absolute anchor.”

“Where’s JD Vance right now on this issue?” Glenn asks.

“I’ve heard rumors — he’s not really with the president on this one — but I haven’t seen any statements, and I haven’t seen the president say, ‘Yeah, he’s kind of weak on this,’” he says, though he notes that Vance is very big on rooting out fraud and corruption.

“You have one potential successor tied to global outcomes that he can’t fully control, but he’s going to be tied with that. Another one being given a domestic mission that can be prosecuted daily, case by case, headline by headline, building a narrative that feeds directly into the next campaign,” Glenn says.

“JD Vance is going to be the guy against Gavin Newsom, because he’s going to find the corruption in California. So that pits him against Newsom. By 2028, we’ll know what the Republican message will be. Not just growth, not just strength abroad, but this: Your government was looted. The biggest theft in American history happened,” he explains.

“And we stopped it. That’s a pretty powerful argument against governors like Gavin Newsom or any other Democrat running on expanding programs and increasing spending and promising more systems, because the counter is going to be simple,” he continues.

“If it goes well, you have the possibility of the two best candidates I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, because we will know on record what they are capable of doing. We will have seen them in action,” he says. “This is how you build a successor without naming one.”

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