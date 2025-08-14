Glenn Beck warns of looming lawlessness amid Schiff leak bombshell

Earlier this week John Solomon, founder of Just the News, reported a story alleging that a Democratic whistleblower, a career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, informed the FBI that then-Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) approved leaking classified information to smear and indict President Donald Trump during the Russiagate controversy.

The documents, described as "unethical," "illegal," and "treasonous,” claim the whistleblower attended a meeting where Schiff greenlit the leaks. Although the whistleblower reportedly relayed these concerns to the FBI multiple times between 2017 and 2023, the Justice Department declined to prosecute, citing Schiff's protection under the Constitution’s speech and debate clause.

Glenn Beck calls Schiff a “dirt bag” for exploiting this clause, which protects members of Congress from being sued or prosecuted for things they say or do on the floor of the House or Senate as part of their official duties.

“He is leaking this information, but he's leaking it on the floor of the House, and that way he can say, ‘I'm covered by the Constitution,’’’ criticizes Glenn.

The report also revealed that “some of the DOJ officials who declined to prosecute a rash of classified leaks during the Russiagate affair remain employed and in positions of power.”

“This thing is so deep and so nasty,” says Glenn, warning that if Schiff and other Russiagate accomplices aren’t prosecuted, a dangerous precedent will be set.

He warns that even Democrats who revel in attacks on President Trump should consider what could happen to one of their people if Republicans see the lack of accountability and say, “Oh, well, you're going to play that way? Well, we can do that, too.”

“The left is now moving towards no rule of law,” says Glenn Beck, citing Beto O’Rourke’s recent remark, “F**k the rules, we’re gonna win whatever it takes,” about Texas Democrats who fled to block a GOP redistricting plan.

“That's [Democrats’] message to people. That's not good,” he says.

