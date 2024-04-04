Has the persecution of Christians begun in America?

The culture of our country is based on Christianity, but “Pagan America” author John Daniel Davidson argues it is no longer the dominant religion in America.

According to Davidson, we have instead started down the dark path of paganism.

“I think we’re entering a post-Christian era for America and for the West,” Davidson tells Glenn Beck.

And others agree with him. Richard Dawkins was recently recorded saying that the number of believing Christians is going down — but unlike Davidson and Beck, he thinks that’s a “good thing.”

“What does he think is going to happen to all the cathedrals and all the parish churches? They’re going to turn into mosques in the case of Britain, or apartments or nightclubs. So what happens to us? We become pagan,” Davidson explains.

Examples of post-Christian, pagan societies in the 20th century were the Soviet Union and Germany, which Davidson explains were “characterized by force, coercion,” and a “rejection of human nature.”

“You’re seeing that everywhere,” Glenn says, before asking Davidson if there’s any way to turn this around.

“I don’t think there’s a way to turn it around in our lifetimes,” Davidson says. “I don’t think Christianity will be defeated in the end. I’m a Roman Catholic myself, and so I believe in the permanency of the church and of the Christian faith and victory in the end.”

“But there are things we can do to sort of preserve the flame and rebuild amid the ruins,” he says. “Transmit the faith to our children. Carve out spaces for our churches and communities, and — this is the important part — we don’t retreat into those communities, we find and fight on ground we can win.”

