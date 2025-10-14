‘HE HURT GIRLS’: High school athlete who REFUSED to play against an adult man speaks out

Frances Staudt is a high school athlete in Washington state who refused to play against a basketball team with a trans player — and has now been silenced for standing up for her own safety and beliefs.

Staudt recalls that on February 6, 2025, a biological male from another high school brutalized her teammates “using his biological advantage” and “clearly and intentionally” overpowered his competition.

“I was incredibly distraught at the fact that nobody would step in on our behalf, including the staff, coaches, referees, and parents from both sides. This is due to the sheer fact that in our society, we have been pushed to be silent and bow down to the demands to accept what we know to be untrue,” she wrote in a statement following the incident.

Because of Staudt’s reaction, she was “met with allegations of discrimination” and “threats made by other players and a grown man.”

“It was obvious there’s clear biological differences between girls and boys,” Staudt tells Glenn, recalling the first time she saw the male on the court.

Staudt also recalls there was a lot of “roughness on the court” and “pushing girls down and nothing that a normal girl” would have been able to do.

When Staudt first decided to sit out, she tells Glenn that no one really seemed to care. However, when she became upset seeing the male hurt girls on her team, “people really started having issues.”

When she went to the principal, he refused to “misgender” the individual, who was 18 when she was 15.

“When I was 15 years old, the 18-year-old man was in my own locker room. That is quite the opposite of safe and supported that I should be able to feel,” she says.

Staudt has filed a lawsuit and is waiting to hear back, hoping it will be in her favor.

In the meantime, she’s going to continue speaking out on behalf of young women everywhere — and she credits the late Charlie Kirk for her courage.

“I was an incredible fan of Charlie Kirk,” she tells Glenn. “I think he was an amazing man, and I think he’s given me a voice to speak out and given me courage, and I think that it’s important, although we are young, to speak up for what we believe in.”

“It’s important. I’ve had those values instilled by my family as well, and my parents, and I think it’s very important. He did not die in vain. I think that we need to make our country proud, and we are going to be the future of America, and we need to start acting like it,” she adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.