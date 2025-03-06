Her daughter was called ‘brave’ for wanting to cut her breasts off — before Trump restored sanity

After President Trump’s congressional address this week, it’s been made clear that parents like mother January Littlejohn are no longer alone in their fight for their children. Littlejohn's daughter was socially transitioned by her school without parental consent.

“Her 13-year-old daughter was captured by the idea that she was born in the wrong body,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” explains. “Instead of helping her learn to love who she was, her school decided to affirm her self-hate and said, ‘You know what? You hate being a girl; you’re a boy.’”

The school helped Littlejohn’s daughter change her pronouns, pick a new bathroom to use, and even decide whether or not she wanted to sleep with the boys on overnight trips — all without parental consent.

“It’s evil, it’s predatory, and Mom, January, took them to court to fight it. Until now, moms like her were alone in the fight, and most of us, if you had a problem like this, you didn't know what to do. Not any more. America is finally coming to her senses,” Glenn says.

Littlejohn, who is a mental health counselor herself, was shocked that those in her profession just blindly adopted transgender ideology.

“I was volunteer of the year at the middle school where they socially transitioned my daughter, and so I had no idea that not only had my field, the school system, the medical field, even our judicial branch, I had no idea had been infiltrated by this radical ideology,” Littlejohn tells Glenn.

Her daughter was identifying as nonbinary, and her identity changed four times over the course of two years.

“These kids, like my daughter, they are confused, and they are looking to the adults in their life to tell them the truth and help make sense of their confusion,” Littlejohn says. “This is a mental health issue, Glenn, that has been normalized, promoted, and even celebrated.”

“My daughter was told she was brave, Glenn, and she wanted to cut her breasts off at age 13. That is unfathomable what they were doing. And to be fair, it was very similar to when I used to treat clients with anorexia. There are so many parallels to the dissociation these girls feel and go through, and the same type of disassociation with an eating disorder. It was heartbreaking,” she explains.

“It felt like we were in the Twilight Zone, because my husband and I were the only ones in our daughter’s life trying to protect her from this irreversible medical pathway that the school put her on,” she adds.

