The MAJOR difference between the Trump and Biden economies

The same leftists who pretended there was no inflation for the past four years under Biden are now crying that there’s inflation under Trump — and regarding the latter, they’re not wrong.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is well-aware of the Democrats who parrot the inflation talking point while failing to recognize that the economy has been in shambles for four years.

“I love these people who are coming out from the Democratic side saying, ‘Oh, have you checked inflation?’ No there is no inflation, this is the greatest economy ever, what are you talking about,” Glenn says sarcastically, adding, “Bidenomics? That’s working. It’s the greatest thing ever.”

But Trump’s honest response to the criticism has been promising.

“I’m happy to say that our president is saying, ‘Yes, inflation is going to go up, and it’s going to be hard, and we’re working to reverse that.’ He’s at least recognizing the reality of the situation, and it is going to go up and get worse before it gets better,” Glenn says.

“That worked with Reagan,” Stu Burguiere comments. “I mean inflation in ‘81, ‘82, was really high, and then it came down, and everything was fine, and he won in a landslide. So it’s possible to turn it around.”

While inflation is still an issue under Trump, rather than lying to the American people about it, he’s focused on honesty and long-term solutions.

“This is why I’m so encouraged by what Trump is doing here, in that we are in a situation where he’s realizing that he doesn't have the longest road to do all of the stuff. He’s got to get it done, and hopefully it works and excites the American people,” Stu says.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.