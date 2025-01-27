JFK and MLK families unhappy about declassification. Are they afraid of the dark truth?

When President Donald Trump signed the executive order requiring the declassification of all documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the public was ecstatic.

After decades of conspiracy theories and wondering, finally the people will have their answers.

The enthusiasm of the general public, however, was not mirrored by the families of the victims.

“The Martin Luther King family has reacted to Trump's executive order, as has the JFK family,” Glenn Beck reports. Neither are thrilled with Trump’s decision to release the files.

“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back,” John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, reacted.

MLK’s family members expressed hesitation and asked to be “provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release.”

Many find these reactions strange. Shouldn’t the families of the victims want the public to know the truth about how their loved ones died?

Glenn says that what’s in these files may be so dark that the families are scared for the truth to get out.

For example, “The guy who is the Martin Luther King [Jr.] authorized biographer” — a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who even the King family has deemed credible — “has come out and said really bad things are in this file,” says Glenn.

Most people already know that King was a “philanderer,” but these files may contain evidence that King had affairs with upwards of 40 women.

Further, Glenn speculates that the MLK files may contain evidence that corroborates the 1964 blackmail letter written by the FBI accusing King of “immoral conduct lower than that of a beast.”

In the letter, the writer refers to a tape that allegedly documents some of King’s debaucheries.

“‘It is all there on the record, your sexual orgies. Listen to yourself you filthy, abnormal animal. You are on the record. You have been on the record — all your adulterous acts, your sexual orgies extending far into the past. ... There is but one way out for you. You better take it before your filthy, abnormal fraudulent self is bared to the nation,”’ Glenn reads from the letter.

That said, these soon-to-be-released files may contain the tape referred to in the letter, if such a tape exists and has not already been destroyed.

As for the John F. Kennedy files and the opposition expressed by JFK’s grandson, Glenn and co-host Stu Burguiere can’t understand why someone would want to obscure the true history of what happened — even if it paints their family in a negative light.

“If you want the country to survive, you have to be transparent,” says Glenn. And that goes for the assassinations of MLK, JFK, and RFK, as well as recent events, such as the truth about January 6, Russiagate, and the Biden crime family.

“Good or bad ... the American people deserve to know the truth,” says Stu.

