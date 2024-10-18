Kamala offered WHAT to black men for votes?!

Kamala Harris’ campaign has created an “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” and it’s even more ridiculous than it sounds.

The list included supporting education training and mentorship programs that lead to good-paying jobs for black men, including pathways to become teachers, protecting cryptocurrency investments so black men who make them know their money is safe, and launching a national health initiative focused on the illnesses that disproportionately impact black men.

Also on her list of wild ideas is providing 1 million loans that are fully forgivable up to $20,000 for black entrepreneurs and others to start a business — and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is focused on the most ridiculous part of the list.

“If I even said that as a joke, I’d be off the air. ‘You want to buy their vote, you want to buy black men’s vote, give them free weed,’” Glenn tells Stu Burguiere, asking, “Isn't it kind of racist to say that black people like drugs?”

“It sounds like a David Duke campaign proposal,” Stu jokes.

“Now white women, you get Ugg boots and Starbucks gift certificates. Venezuelans, we already gave them free apartment buildings in Colorado,” Glenn says.



“Well, they worked for those,” Stu adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.