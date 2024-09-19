Why a Kamala Harris presidency would be DEVASTATING for small businesses

Kamala Harris claims under her and Biden’s leadership, a record of 19 million small business applications were received — but Glenn Beck and small business expert Carol Roth aren’t buying it.

“What is a small business application?” Roth begins. “When I started my business, I didn’t have to apply at the federal level.”

“What does this mean? Because we have 33-plus million small businesses, but that only grows on net less than one million a year. So how is it possible that we have 19 million new application starts? And so far, no one’s really been able to give me an answer,” Roth explains.

“It’s crazy,” Glenn responds. “I see this number of 19 million small businesses, and I thought that was just because of all the businesses they had put out of business, they’re like starting up new businesses. So I just thought they were taking credit like they do with all the job creation.”

Meanwhile, Kamala has been sounding off about support of anti-small business policies like the PRO Act, which Roth explains as “the anti-gig worker and anti-independent contractor language from California’s AB5 taken nationally.”

“They want to kill the gig economy and all the small businesses that depend on independent contractors in favor of unions and big business,” Roth says. “It’s very difficult to say ‘I am the small business, I am the worker candidate,' and still be in favor of these things.”

To put it as simply as possible, Roth equates Kamala’s supposed support of small business to “like McDonald's being pro-cow.”

Glenn is in full agreement.

“It honestly is like they are trying to impoverish the small business, and impoverish the middle class, without moving any of the middle class up,” he says.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.