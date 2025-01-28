5-dimensional chess: Colombia finds out Trump is NOT MESSING AROUND with deportation

Trump’s mass deportations are underway, and while the left is upset, Colombia’s president might be even more so.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro turned back two of the flights carrying deportees that were already in the air to return the illegal aliens to the South American nation. Petro made it known he was angered by the deportees being handcuffed aboard the military flights — but it wasn’t enough to stop President Trump.

“President Trump, who is on the golf course, hears that and says, ‘Oh, OK, well, turn the planes around and bring them back, but just tell the president of Colombia I’m going to put a 25% tax on everything they sell to the United States,’” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” explains.

“And so, the Colombian president said, ‘OK, OK, I'll tell you what. When they get down on the ground, I’ll send my presidential aircraft to go pick them up,’” he continues. “After that, a couple of hours pass, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, you know what? They are being bullies. We’ve got a lot of leverage here.’ And he said ‘So we’re going to pick them up, but we’re not going to let you do anything with your military around Colombia.’”

Trump’s response was clearly not one Petro was expecting.

“Trump said, ‘Perfect, OK. We’re cutting your foreign aid, we’re closing our embassy, we’re stopping everything in Colombia.’ It was, I don’t know, maybe 20 minutes went by, and he was tweeting, ‘Just reached a deal with the United States. We’re good, we are good,’” Glenn says.

“This matters for a lot of reasons,” he continues. “It’s showing the United States is going to do what is best for the United States. If you sent people here, you’re taking your people back, ‘cause they’re not our people.”

“Nobody is going to screw with us. Do you see he is playing five-dimensional chess with Putin right now? He is moving things around and pushing. I mean he is in full-fledged negotiation with Putin to get the war stopped, but he also wants a renewed nuclear treaty with Russia,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.