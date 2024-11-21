Why Glenn is SKEPTICAL about the ‘HACKED’ Matt Gaetz investigation testimony

Matt Gaetz has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as attorney general, and those on thee left have made it clear they’re unhappy with the decision.

Which is why Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere of “The Glenn Beck Program” are skeptical of the recent “hacker” who reportedly gained access to testimony from the congressional investigation into Gaetz.

The unidentified hacker has reportedly obtained the sworn testimony of Gaetz’s accusers from the House ethics probe through a law firm involved in a civil suit against Joel Greenberg. Greenburg is supposedly an acquaintance of Gaetz who is serving an 11-year prison term for sex trafficking.

The file features testimony under oath by a woman who claims that she engaged in sex with Gaetz when she was only 17 and from another woman who claims to have witnessed it.

“Really amazing how we have all of this technology that could track and listen and find anything, every keystroke recorded, but we can’t find this hacker,” Glenn comments.

“It’s funny because someone will come in and hack some cell phone provider's information. Millions, billions of records go out of millions of people, and we won’t know about it for six months. The next day, we have learned all about this hack. It’s almost like someone who knew about the hack was able to immediately give that information to the New York Times,” Stu says.

“In this case, there’s definitely no interest — people who don’t like Matt Gaetz: Democrats, and some Republicans — no chance that this was a setup and leaked to the New York Times, specifically within, gosh, 24 hours,” he adds.

And Stu’s not wrong, as Gaetz definitely has ruffled some important feathers.

“He was effective. He was probably the biggest voice against the corruption at the DOJ,” Glenn says, adding, “the report comes years after the DOJ dropped its investigation into the same claims on the grounds that two central witnesses had serious credibility issues.”

