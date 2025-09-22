‘Miraculous’: Glenn Beck reacts to Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

Yesterday at the NFL Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, roughly 100,000 people gathered for Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Worship was led by some of the biggest names in the Christian music industry, including Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Kari Jobe, and Chris Tomlin. Speakers included high profile names from conservative media, like Tucker Carlson, Benny Johnson, and Jack Posobiec, as well as several Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump, among others.

But the crowning jewel of the service was the hauntingly beautiful address delivered by Charlie’s widow and the new CEO for Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, who publicly forgave her husband’s murderer in a display of incredible grace and commitment to Jesus’ command to forgive our enemies.

Glenn Beck was present for this event, which was nothing less than a faith-drenched Christian revival. On today’s episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” he shared his experience being in the stadium with 100,000 others and the undeniable presence of the Holy Spirit.

Glenn describes the event as “miraculous.” In the first hour, which was a worship service, it was evident that the Holy Spirit was heavy in the stadium. Glenn feared, however, that once the worship ended and the speeches began, its beautiful presence might be “chased out by politics.”

But that’s the opposite of what happened. Every speaker who took the stage proclaimed the gospel, honored Charlie Kirk's steadfast devotion to Jesus Christ, or centered their remarks on the Christian faith that anchored his life and mission.

“This is what I’ve been praying for for 30 years,” says Glenn.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like it.”

While he anticipated the event to be centered around faith, he had no idea to what level that would be true. More than a memorial service, “it was an altar call,” he says, describing how people were standing up to signify their desire to follow Jesus.

“I think it is the greatest revival moment of my lifetime,” Glenn says, likening the event to the Billy Graham revivals he used to watch with his grandmother.

He calls Erika’s stunning act of forgiveness “one of the most amazing things ever.”

Stu Burguiere, Glenn’s co-host, agrees, adding that her choice to forgive will have far-reaching impacts on the secular world.

“Think of the vision the average, secular, urban reader of the New York Times gets of Christians: They’re evil, they’re hateful, they don’t like people who look different than them ... and then when you see [Erika], who just lost her husband, who lost the father of her children, forgive in that moment” — that will show the truth about “who Christians are” and perhaps even convince them to join the faith, he says.

“Amen to that,” says Glenn.

To hear the full details of Glenn’s experience at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, watch the episode above.

