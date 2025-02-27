SPOILER ALERT: De Niro’s 'Zero Day' is actually CONSERVATIVE?

Conservatives have had a hard time finding television shows that don’t beat viewers over the head with left-wing propaganda — which is why most were anticipating that Robert De Niro’s new Netflix series, “Zero Day,” would be more of the same.

De Niro himself has an extreme case of Trump derangement syndrome, but after bingeing the show, Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” shockingly has no complaints.

“He’s lost it,” Glenn says. “I mean, I think the guy has really, truly gone over the edge on his Trump derangement syndrome.”

However, according to Glenn, the show didn’t even come close to reflecting De Niro’s severely misguided views.

“At first, he’s given this commission, which suspended the Constitution for this committee, you know, habeas corpus, and he can scoop up anyone he wants; he can question them without lawyers; he can use enhanced interrogation; whatever he wants,” Glenn explains.

“He was put on the committee because he’d never do those things, and then he does all of those things,” he continues.

“At the end he gives this speech; he finds out who was responsible for it; and it was, surprise, surprise, Big Tech. Big Tech in cahoots with big money and people on both sides of the aisle in Washington D.C.,” he says.

The show makes it a point to put these people on blast, people who Glenn notes are the “deep-state people that think they should control everything.”

“And I’m thinking,” Glenn says, “I think, Bob, that we agree on the bad guy here. Because that’s what’s happening. People on both sides of the aisle have got into this deep-state thing; they think they know better than the average person; they know better than the Constitution.”

