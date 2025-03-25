New ‘Snow White’ is so bad, THIS leftist outlet called it ‘a Marxist call to arms'

Disney’s new live-action “Snow White” movie starring Latina actress Rachel Zegler debuted this weekend after years in the making.

Long before it hit the box office, the film was expected to be a giant flop due to Zegler’s negative comments about the beloved 1937 classic, casting controversies, and the wokification of the original plot line.

And it turns out that the film’s premature criticism was dead on. The movie sucks.

To get the scoop on what exactly makes “Snow White” such a catastrophic failure that people are celebrating its box office flop, Glenn Beck invites Nerdrotic’s Gary Buechler to “The Glenn Beck Program.”





“I’m ecstatic at this failure,” says Buechler. “Rachel Zegler has become the symbol of everything that's wrong with modern Hollywood right now, and seeing it just crumble does my heart good.”

“Hollywood doesn't know how to be good anymore. They are so black-pilled; they are so dystopian; they are so nihilistic,” he tells Glenn.

According to Buechler, this woke version of “Snow White” is “essentially feminism versus femininity."

“Disney took the film that built their empire — that is a paradigm shift movie, that is sacred text in Hollywood — and just threw away the original script and gave us, and I'm not kidding, communist propaganda,” he condemns.

Buechler explains that in the film, Snow White’s parents run “a socialist utopia” where all equally share the bounty of the land, the handsome prince is replaced by a thief, and Snow White is more interested in leading than finding love.

The producers, given additional time due to the Hollywood strike, even made some edits to their original plan in response to the widespread criticism. But they still failed so miserably that even the BBC called the film “a Marxist call to arms.”

“This has to be the closest a Disney princess film has got to paraphrasing 'The Communist Manifesto,'” BBC’s Nicholas Barber wrote.

As for Zegler’s career, Buechler says, “It’s over.”

“She goes to Broadway, that would be my guess,” he says.

