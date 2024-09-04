Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s former running mate, explains Trump endorsement in Blaze interview

RFK Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has endorsed Trump following Kennedy’s decision to suspend his campaign.

She joins Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program” to discuss her decision to voice support for Trump despite being “a lifelong California Democrat liberal.”

Despite the distinct differences between Glenn's and Nicole’s beliefs on policy, they agree on something much broader and more important: the Bill of Rights.



Nicole says she was “very comfortable within the Democratic party for many years,” but “something happened in 2016 that started a cascading series of events” that have turned it into an entity that is “immoral,” “unprincipled,” and lacking in “honesty,” “transparency,” and “competence.”

“They feel entitled to throw away very, very important principles – principles like the Bill of Rights, principles like our First Amendment free speech, principles like not using sabotage in democratic processes,” she tells Glenn, adding that “all they have left as a policy is not Donald Trump.”

“My last response in the weeks before I left the party was: That is not a policy; that is not leadership. You can't run on a platform of 'not Donald Trump,'” she explains. Kamala Harris, as “a woman of color,” is “selling that for everything it's worth right now, and that to me is the kind of thing that goes against the very liberal principles that I was raised with.”

Shanahan goes on to explain that the Democrats’ decision to exchange meritocracy for the idea that "if you can check a box of a minority on a sheet, that is enough” is actually “a form of racism … because it creates a hierarchy based on race.”

What she’s seen happen in the Democrat Party “rings more closely to what [her] mother grew up with in communist China, which is this single-narrative totalitarianism.”

Glenn thinks the average Democrat voter thinks a lot like Shanahan.

“The average person that lives on my street that votes differently – I don't think they want totalitarianism,” he says.

“How do we talk to them to get them to wake up?” he asks.

