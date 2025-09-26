NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya addresses Tylenol scandal in Glenn Beck interview

Trump derangement syndrome has reached a fever pitch. Pregnant women taking Tylenol, even intentionally overdosing on the drug, has become a viral trend on social media in the wake of President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement cautioning women against using the drug during pregnancy, as it’s been linked to an increased risk of autism in children.

According to recent reports , one woman who partook in this trend is currently on a ventilator. Both she and her baby face critically low survival chances.

On the other side of the spectrum, MAHA devotees view the announcement as a long-overdue breakthrough. They’re celebrating the fact that the government is finally validating long-held suspicions about acetaminophen contributing to autism’s rise, after years of silence and suppression by Big Pharma and health agencies.

To get clarity on what has become yet another divisive issue facing our society, Glenn Beck spoke with NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Pregnant or not, Tylenol is “well-known to cause liver toxicities if you overdose,” Dr. Bhattacharya says.

“If you’re not pregnant and you have a headache or you have a fever, it’s fine; just take it at the right dose,” he advises.

However, the reason the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning about taking Tylenol while pregnant, he says, is simply because recent research has found a correlation.

“There’s been a whole sort of range of research in recent years that establishes that there’s this association between taking Tylenol late in pregnancy and subsequent neurodevelopmental conditions like autism, like ADHD,” Dr. Bhattacharya says.

The reason the medical community is so divided on this issue is because “there’s a big fight in the literature over how strong that association is.” But Dr. Bhattacharya’s personal opinion after looking at the available evidence is that “there’s enough there to tell people, especially pregnant women, to be careful with it.”

And that is precisely what President Trump’s announcement was: a warning for pregnant women to be cautious about taking Tylenol.

But lefties, in their commitment to demonize everything associated with President Trump, have predictably raged over what is nothing more than a cautionary warning meant to prevent potential harm.

When Glenn first heard the Tylenol announcement, he thought it would be nothing more than “a blip,” but now that it’s turned into a “nightmare,” he fears what other crazy stunts the left will pull as HHS continues to uncover what’s fueling the autism epidemic.

The announcement “was the least autocratic thing I’ve seen in probably 20 years, and it was like Hitler himself made this declaration,” he says.

And yet the people — regular citizens and medical professionals alike — who are up in arms over Trump’s Tylenol warning are the same people who happily kowtowed to and endorsed mask, lockdown, and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will blind opposition to Trump cost more lives in the quest for truth?

To hear more of Glenn and Dr. Bhattacharya’s conversation, watch the full interview above.

