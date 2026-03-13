‘No courage, just a zombie filibuster’: Glenn Beck SLAMS Senate fight over SAVE Act

As many lawmakers in Washington debate election rules and as tensions rise overseas, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says several headlines that appear unrelated are actually telling the same story about the state of American institutions.

“I want to connect a few stories that on the surface look completely unrelated, but they’re actually not. They’re all telling you the same thing about how power is working in America right now,” he says.

Glenn begins by pointing to the Senate’s expected vote on the SAVE Act, a proposal that would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

“This is a complete sham,” he says. “Now, this is just a bill that says you have to prove you’re a citizen to vote in American elections. Think about that for just a second. Just this basic idea. If you’re voting in the United States, you should be an American citizen.”

Senate procedure, Glenn explains, allows lawmakers to avoid publicly defending their positions.

“Originally, if you wanted to block a bill, all you had to do is stand on the floor and talk hour after hour, day after day. ... But today, you don’t have to do that anymore, because it’s hard. You just threaten a filibuster and then walk away. And you need a 60-person vote to bring it back to the floor,” Glenn says.

He argues the result is a process that lacks transparency and accountability.

“No speeches, no fight, no accountability, OK? No courage, just a zombie filibuster,” Glenn comments.

Lawmakers, he says, could force a more visible debate if they chose to.

“They could keep the Senate in continuous session for day after day after day, and if Democrats want to block voter citizenship requirements, then let them stand there for 24 hours a day explaining why. Make them hold the floor. Make them say it out loud,” Glenn says.

He then points out that the election debate is happening while larger global developments unfold.

“See, that’s the disconnect here,” he says. “The world is playing geopolitical chess for the whole game, and Washington is arguing whether the players are even allowed to sit at the board.”

For Glenn, the larger issue is what these headlines reveal about the condition of American institutions.

“The institutions that are supposed to protect trust, elections, law enforcement, government spending, the media are all under strain at the same time. They’re not broken beyond repair, but they are deeply strained,” he says.

Restoring confidence, he argues, will require "principles, transparency, and courage."

“Transparency means letting Americans actually see the fight, whether it’s a Senate filibuster or an FBI investigation. Courage means you have to be willing to stand there and defend your position in the light and let the chips fall where they may,” he explains.

In the end, Glenn says the truth will eventually surface.

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.