Biblical warnings fulfilled: The rising persecution of Christians foreshadows global instability

The persecution of Christians is described throughout scripture. Jesus warned about it in John 15 when he told the disciples, “If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you.” In Matthew 5 during the Sermon on the Mount, he said, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” In 2 Timothy 3, Paul wrote, “Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”

History has proved their words true time and time again. From Emperor Nero to Maoist China to present-day Syria, Christians have been brutally persecuted for their faith.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” former U.S. Army Special Forces sniper Tim Kennedy said the Christian genocide we’re seeing unfold in the Middle East, Haiti, Congo, and other parts of Africa is a dire warning sign of major instability to come.

“There are some brilliant companies that are able to do predictive modeling using literally every public and classified source of information, and there's these events that are pretty predictable. They predicted what was going to happen in Afghanistan, predicted what was going to happen in Ukraine,” says Kennedy.

According to these companies, “on the very near horizon, as soon as late summer, we are going to see some real instability throughout CENTCOM and the Indo-Pacific region.”

The fact that Christians are currently being massacred in several predominantly Muslim regions foreshadows this widespread instability to come.

Thankfully, the Trump administration, specifically Tulsi Gabbard, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel, is working overtime to get ahead of this impending doom.

“If we look at the first 95 days of the president in office and our intelligence community, specifically the Tulsis and the Sebastian Gorkas, going to work with Kash Patel … and Pam Bondi, 45 Americans that have been illegally detained abroad [were] brought home,” says Kennedy.

“We are knocking on the door of a hundred radical terrorists wanting to do harm against Americans — dead. We are trying to get ahead of what we know is coming,” he adds. “Every time one of these places starts becoming less secure and stable, that is the breeding ground for radical adversarial groups that are funded by our adversaries, like China and Iran, to then conduct attacks on Americans.”

“Next year is going to be a tough year all the way around,” Glenn agrees. “What he's saying is coming is coming.”

