Is Pope Leo a communist ‘infiltrator’ of the Catholic Church?

At the Raising Hope conference in Rome last week, Pope Leo XIV blessed a 20,000-year-old piece of Greenland glacial ice brought onstage by an artist whose work explores natural phenomena.

While climate change believers were enamored by the pope’s blessing, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler were not as excited.

“Let’s start with the good news first,” Wheeler says, after Glenn asks her what she thought of the pope’s actions. “The Catholic Church is the Davidic kingdom, and it will endure regardless of infiltrators. So it’s not a political organization, it’s a spiritual one.”

“The second piece of hope is that young men entering the priesthood today are incredibly based. So the next generation is not going to be dealing with the boomer liberal priests that we have to deal with right now,” she continues.

However, she does admit that “it is demoralizing” as a Catholic to see the pope engaging in what he calls “climate justice.”

“What does that mean? And I’m not saying that rhetorically. Climate justice is a very thin mask over communist political aspirations. So it feels scandalous,” she says.

“I mean, he blessed that water. Throw that holy water on these communists, see how many demons hiss out of them. I mean, this is a communist ideology that he’s playing around with,” she continues.

“I’m not trying to stand here and define what sins have been committed or anything like that. Far be it from me,” she explains, adding, “but it seems to me that when you stand quite literally next to communists and take part in their rituals, that it’s going to be very confusing.”

