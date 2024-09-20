Former RFK Jr. running mate: ‘Democrats feel entitled’ to destroy democracy

The biggest Democratic Party talking points are often met with absolute hypocrisy, and RFK Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is well aware.

“The left is cannibalizing the best of itself, and I say cannibalizing because it’s actually working against its own interest for compassion and social growth,” Shanahan tells Glenn Beck.

“How it’s cannibalizing itself really exists in identity politics,” she adds. “I experienced it as a philanthropist, trying to go back to Oakland, and trying to really work on the issues that matter and identifying them with just a strict logical process.”

That’s where she found that issues like homelessness, drug abuse, and education gaps actually had a lot to do with nutrition and health.

“So I went about trying to fix that, and I will tell you, of all of the NGOs I was approached by and worked with — none were interested in real food. A lot of them were interested in activism and funneling millions of dollars into these regrant programs that don’t actually help people, and make them reliant on these nonprofit dollars,” she explains.

Since the left refuses to address this and prefers pharmaceutical or divisive social solutions while simple proper nutrition can fuel a child’s success and keep them off the streets, Shanahan realized the left's entire framework is wrong.

“The culture of that thinking about poor versus wealthy or black versus white was all wrong,” she continues. “And then realizing how many people are profiting off of that model of the world, that framework of the world, it’s very predatory.”

Not only does Shanahan believe the left is consistently working against its own interests in that arena — but also in its claim that democracy is at stake if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

“In 2020, I didn’t believe the narrative coming from the right that the election was stolen,” Shanahan tells Glenn. “I do now.”

“What brought you there?” Glenn asks.

While campaigning with RFK Jr., certain states began suing them to get them removed from the ballots.

“Which I can’t believe is even legal, that a political opponent can sue you to take you off the ballot. But it’s apparently common practice for the Democrats, and the Republicans don’t do this,” she explains.

The lawsuit brought by New York really opened her eyes, because “this was a judge that was not acting on behalf of the American public, this was a judge acting on behalf of the Democratic Party.”

“I think through this process, and then realizing the extent of how much they’re willing to denigrate the Democratic process in this country to win, and how entitled they feel doing so,” she continues, “this made me realize that something was very, very wrong.”







