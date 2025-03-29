The disturbing history of NPR CEO Katherine Maher

Congress is actively debating defunding PBS and NPR — and thank goodness. The networks are leftist propaganda mills.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), held a contentious hearing, during which the panel grilled NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger over bias and federal funding.

Maher’s hearing was particularly heated, as various committee members skewered her for the network’s failure to cover certain topics and Maher’s past tweets.

Glenn Beck and co-host of “The Glenn Beck Program” Stu Burguiere were glad to see Maher finally being forced to reckon with her troubling past.

To say Maher has an “interesting work history” is an understatement. Before she was the CEO of NPR, Maher worked for the U.S. State Department and the National Democratic Institute, “one of the main branches of the National Endowment for Democracy.”

Maher was specifically employed at the NDI “during the Arab Spring” when the agency was actively “promoting” the movement.

From 2014 to 2021, she served as the chief communications officer and then the executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that runs Wikipedia. During her stint at the company, Wikipedia “changed” and “started controlling information.”

Journalist Christopher Rufo “all but called her a CIA agent,” says Glenn, adding that he’s long known “she's part of this whole deep state revolutionary thing.”

The fact that Maher is “currently on the board of [the Signal Foundation]” — the organization that oversees Signal, an encrypted communication platform — is further evidence that she’s a deep stater, he says.

“What she has done is not just work in these places and not just have influence in these stories that keep coming up over and over again,” says Stu. Maher has “explicitly [stated] her crazy positions over and over and over and over again on Twitter.”

During the hearing, she was questioned about these tweets by Texas Rep. Bandon Gill (R).

In January 2020, Maher, quoting Ta-Nehisi Coates’ article “The Case for Reparations,” tweeted: “‘America begins in black plunder and white democracy.’ I appreciate the day off today to finally fully read The Case for Reparations.”

When Gill read this tweet, Maher said she didn’t recall ever posting the statement and claimed she never read “The Case for Reparations.”

Even if that’s true, then “she was just being a shill to promote this point of view,” says Glenn.

Gill also referred to a tweet Maher posted in May 2020: “So! America is addicted to white supremacy and that’s the real issue.”

Her response was to claim that her position has “evolved” since then.

To hear more about Maher’s history, watch the clip above.

