The elites WANT you poor. Here's why

Democrat elites say they’re the biggest supporters of the poor, but in reality, they’re anything but.

“I’m looking at what the Western world, the elites, are doing to their own countries and our own civilization,” Glenn Beck says to "Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women" author Batya Ungar-Sargon. “They are impoverishing people.”

Ungar-Sargon agrees.

“There has been a massive plunder of the middle class by the elites,” she tells Glenn, noting that it began when they shipped good manufacturing jobs overseas to build up China and Mexico’s middle class.

“We’re never going to get those jobs back,” she says. “If you want the American dream, you have to go to college where you’ll become a card-carrying Democrat.”

Now, while a massive number of American youths have been indoctrinated through their leftist college curriculums, the Biden administration has opened up the border.

“15 million illegal migrants from failed social states to undercut the wages in the jobs that remained here,” Ungar-Sargon exclaims. “It’s because fundamentally to the elites, there’s no difference between being working-class and being poor.”

“They want everybody to be poor because they control the college-educated and the poor,” she continues. “That is why they’re trying to get everybody out of the middle class and either into the college-credentialed, leftist elites or to make them poor because that’s how the Democrats win.”

