The INFURIATING truth about New York's 34 counts against Trump

While the media suggests there’s a mountain of evidence against Donald Trump in his hush money trial, the actual evidence tells a different story.

While Trump may have 34 counts of falsifying business records against him, they’re all for one payment. That payment is $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, which he is accused of covering up.

“There is no mountain of evidence that is standing in the way of anything other than a mistrial,” Glenn Beck says.

“How do you get to 34 counts when it’s basically one payment?” Stu Burguiere asks.

There were a total of 11 checks written, which landed Trump with 11 counts, which Stu says is “totally stretching.”

“It’s one payment broken into 11 times. Okay, that’s BS,” he says, noting that Michael Cohen then submitted 11 invoices, which takes Trump to 22 counts.

“So again, it’s still just one payment they’ve broken into 22 different charges,” Stu explains.

When the payments then went through in the general ledger for Trump’s trust, he used 12 entries to signify it. That represents another 12 counts against the former president.

“Anyone can recognize they’re trying to blow this number up to make it look more like it was a real series of criminal activity rather than just one thing,” Stu says, adding that “you can absolutely have a problem with that one payment, that is totally fine.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.