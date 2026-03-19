'This could set the world on fire': Why Joe Kent's resignation letter may 'fracture public trust'

Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center under Donald Trump, abruptly resigned and accused both Israeli officials and U.S. media figures of orchestrating a misinformation campaign that led America into war with Iran.

“President Trump, after much reflection, I’ve decided to resign from my position as director of the National Counterterrorism Center effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent wrote in his resignation letter, which he posted to X .

“This is so damaging,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck comments. “This is Pentagon Papers stuff. This is as important as the Pentagon Papers. This is going to possibly change the course of America.”

Kent went on to claim that “high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran.”

“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again,” he continued.

“This is going to set the world on fire,” Glenn says, disappointed.

“This is a senior official in intelligence saying in real time that the United States has entered a war under false pretenses, that Israel got us into the first war in Iraq and now they duped the American president into fighting this war,” he continues.

“This is going to fracture public trust. This is the worst letter that could be done, that I have ever seen ... our allies now are going to be questioning our judgment,” he says, adding, “Our enemies are going to exploit this like crazy.”

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