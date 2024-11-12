Trump’s 10-point plan to DISMANTLE the deep state

Donald Trump has released a 10-point plan to dismantle the deep state during his second presidential term, and it’s everything Americans have been asking for.

“Here’s my plan to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all,” Trump began in his statement. “First, I will immediately reissue my 2020 executive order restoring the president’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats and I will wield that power very aggressively.”

“Second, we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus,” he continued, explaining that “faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies.”

Trump’s third point is to “reform FISA courts” as they’re “so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they are lied to in warrant applications.”

“Fourth, to expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart,” Trump said, noting that he’ll do this by establishing a real “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” that will “declassify and publish all documents on deep state spying, censorship, and corruption.”

In his fifth point, he explained that his administration will launch “a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy,” and his sixth point focused on making inspector generals “independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee.”

“Seventh, I will ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people,” he continued.

Trump also hit on moving “parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside of the Washington swamp” in his eighth point and banning federal bureaucrats from “taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate” in his ninth point.

In his last point, Trump explained that he plans on pushing a constitutional amendment to “impose term limits on members of Congress.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is thrilled with Trump’s plan.

“What is possibly objectionable about that? Everybody wants term limits, and he’s going for a constitutional amendment. Everybody wants it except for the people in Congress,” Glenn says.

