Can the Democrats scare the Supreme Court out of hearing Trump’s appeal?

Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 counts in his New York hush-money trial — and Americans everywhere are horrified.

Not only because the former president may be going to prison, but the additional looming consequences could be game-changing.

“I think it also will be used as the excuse for Joe Biden not debating him. ‘I don’t debate a felon,’” Glenn Beck predicts, mocking Biden.

“They’re moving past this and they’re moving to the Supreme Court,” Glenn continues. “They are launching cannon balls at the ship, saying, ‘Don’t you dare get involved in this trial.’”

“They sent the message to Alito and Thomas and everybody else, ‘Back off, stay down,’” he explains.

“That’s the entire point of this process, in a nutshell, is intimidation. Telling them to back down, do not stand in our way,” Glenn’s chief researcher, Jason Buttrill, agrees.

“I’m glad you talk about this going to the Supreme Court. This is absolutely getting appealed,” Buttrill says. “But first he has to go to sentencing. Now, normally, in a sane world, I would say you know he’s only going to get probation, maybe at the very worst like house arrest.”

While the Democrats are doing everything they can to keep Trump out of the White House, their plan might be backfiring when it comes to their support.

“People who didn’t vote and don’t like Donald Trump, I’ve seen them yesterday give and commit to voting for him,” Glenn says, adding that however, “there is a chance this works out horribly.”

