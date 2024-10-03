Tulsi Gabbard explains why JD Vance DOMINATED Tim Walz in VP debate

Despite what mainstream news outlets say, JD Vance crushed his debate against Tim Walz, who floundered when trying to defend the Biden administration’s destructive policies.

Tulsi Gabbard confirms that this is true.

“Anyone who watched with an open mind sincerely interested in listening to what both JD Vance and Tim Walz had to say probably came away with a very different and positive impression of JD Vance as well as the policies that he and President Trump are putting forward,” she tells Glenn Beck.

“I think JD did a fantastic job in talking about these issues in a way that I could relate to, that were very real and really reflect the fact that both he and President Trump are listening to the American people. You contrast that with what we hear from Kamala Harris, what we heard from Tim Walz, who had a really, really tough job tonight trying to defend Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's disastrous policies,” she adds, noting that both Biden and Harris “are so arrogantly dismissive of the reality of the struggles of so many Americans across the country.”

Glenn then asks if there was a singular moment during the debate that might “crystallize things one way or the other” for the undecided voter.

“I honestly think that there were a lot of those moments on every one of the major issues,” Gabbard says.

However, there was one moment that stood out among the rest.

Toward the end of the debate when the subject of censorship was broached, Gabbard felt that the moderators — who, again, were left-leaning — did not devote the time or attention to what is “a very serious issue.”

“We have hard evidence that [censorship] has been taking place” under the Biden administration, she points out. “You have Tim Walz himself who has said that free speech in the First Amendment is a privilege and that it does not apply to misinformation and disinformation and hate speech.”

“The thing that he and Kamala Harris are not telling the American people is that they believe they're the only ones who get to decide what is misinformation and disinformation [and hate speech],” she tells Glenn.

Had she been one of the moderators at the debate, Gabbard says she would have asked, “Would you then support banning Hillary Clinton's hateful, offensive speech in labeling me a traitor to the country that I love and I'm willing to lay my life down for?”

“That was deeply offensive, and it was also 100% false, so their double standard is very real. They want to protect speech that they like, and they want to ban speech that they don't like,” she explains.

“JD was on point when he said fundamentally we cannot have a Democratic Republic unless we protect every American's right to free speech and encourage this vibrant marketplace of ideas where we can debate issues that are important to us, where more speech always wins, and the best ideas will rise to the top.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

