Two stories that should terrify New Yorkers

Leftist policies have taken over New York City, and after a recent attack on former president Donald Trump — Glenn Beck thinks it’s time to get out.

Trump is facing a deadline on Monday to post a $454 million bond in the civil fraud case against him in New York, after Attorney General Leticia James had made it clear she’s coming for him.

“You can’t just take someone’s property because you don’t like them,” Glenn says, noting that Trump likely is well aware this will hurt New York more than it will hurt him.

This is because the move itself is not just an attack on Trump but an attack on New Yorkers and their property.

“That sends the message to the rest of the business world: You disagree with the attorney general or the governor, and they’ll destroy you and your company,” Glenn says.

In addition, New York City’s “squatters rights” law has taken its place in the limelight, as a woman was recently arrested for attempting to get squatters out of her million dollar home by changing the locks.

Adele Andaloro is a homeowner in Flushing, Queens, who is now dealing with the consequences of owning her own property in New York.

In New York City, a person can claim “squatters rights” if they have been living at a residence for 30 days or more. The law dictates that if the homeowner decides to change the locks, turn off the utilities, or remove the belongings of the “tenants” from the property — the homeowner can be charged.

The squatter is now subletting her house, and Andaloro was slapped with an “unlawful eviction” charge.

“You couple this with the story about Donald Trump, what do you think is going to happen to New York?” Glenn says, adding, “Escape from New York, it’s only a matter of time.”

