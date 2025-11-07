Van Jones sounds alarm over Mamdani’s fiery victory speech

New NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s celebratory speech raised alarm bells not just for Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere, but shockingly for liberals like Van Jones of CNN as well.

“I think the Mamdani that we saw on the campaign trail, who was a lot more calm, who was a lot warmer, who was a lot more embracing, was not present in that speech,” Jones said on CNN.

“And I think that Mamdani is the one you need to hear from tonight. There are a lot of people trying to figure out, can I get on this train with him or not? Is he going to include me? Or is he going to be more of a class warrior even in office?” Jones continued.

“I think he missed a chance tonight to open up and bring more people into the tent. I think his tone was sharp. I think he was using the microphone in a way that he was almost yelling. ... I felt like there’s a little bit of a character switch here, where the warm, open, embracing guy that’s close to working people was not on stage tonight, and there was some other voice on stage,” he added.

“Huh, it’s almost like a mask has come off,” Glenn comments, unsurprised, before playing clips of Mamdani’s mask-off speech.

“So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani yelled at the cheering crowd.

“We will hold bad landlords to account, because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks,” he continued.

“We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed. New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” he added.

“A very angry immigrant whose own mother says he doesn’t identify as an American,” Glenn comments, before playing more of Mamdani’s speech.

“As has so often occurred, the billionaire class has sought to convince those making $30 an hour that their enemies are those earning $20 an hour. They want the people to fight amongst ourselves so that we remain distracted from the work of remaking a long-broken system. We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore. They can play by the same rules as the rest of us,” he continued, still yelling.

“And if we embrace this brave new course rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it’s the city that gave rise to him. If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” he added.

Glenn points out that capitalism is what allowed Trump to accumulate power, which means that Mamdani is saying they must dismantle capitalism.

“What he’s saying here is we have to now dismantle that system of capitalism because that’s what gave him power,” Glenn says.

“It’s going to be interesting to watch New York City over the next four years. Very, very interesting,” he adds.

