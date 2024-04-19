Want to fix the right? Christopher Rufo explains what we must STOP doing.

“America’s Cultural Revolution” author Christopher Rufo has warned that “the right faces an inflection point.”

While there are real issues — like changing policies and culture — that conservatives face, some on the right have leaned into “conspiracy theories that lead nowhere.”

“Given the dynamics of online media advertising audience building, and then just the dynamics of kind of general tech and media trends, some people are being generously rewarded with clicks and attention who don’t actually offer anything substantive,” Rufo tells Glenn Beck.

This, Rufo believes, get’s the conservative audience into an “outrage cycle,” where listeners are “outraged for outrage sake,” without being guided toward anything constructive.

This is why Glenn believes conservatives have to get back to basics in order to stop the left in its tracks.

“All of our problems are solved by two things,” Glenn responds. “One, the people living a better life, and I don’t mean like you’re making more money, I mean you’re a more decent, humble, and just better person. Plus, the rule of law being restored as written.”

“That’s exactly what we need to do,” Rufo replies, adding, “All of our problems can be solved through kind of normal, peaceful, democratic means. We still have a great system, but our system is atrophying because we aren’t using that system.”

While many on the right have lost the plot, Rufo believes there’s still hope — especially considering politicians like Gov. Ron DeSantis are “using power effectively within the law.”

“We need media figures that are kind of telling people to straighten out, to have self-discipline, to remind people of the constitutional principles that we’re fighting for, and then to lay out a plausible plan, because people get desperate when they think they have no other options,” he continues, adding, “not just spin out into, you know, conspiracy land.”

