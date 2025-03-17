7 people who NEED to be questioned about Biden autopen scandal

From executive orders and memorandums to legislation and pardons, Joe Biden signed a lot of documents.

Or did he?

According to recent reports from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, Joe Biden’s signature on nearly every official document — except the one in which he withdrew from the presidential race — is identical, meaning it was likely produced by an autopen.

This calls into question the legitimacy of his signatures, especially considering his undeniable cognitive decline during his four-year term.

Who exactly was behind Biden’s mechanized John Hancock?

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” zeros in on what she thinks is almost certainly a signatory sham.

Liz likens autopen to “forgery.”

“Who exactly was feeding those pieces of paper into the forgery device? Who was making that decision that an autopen should sign these documents versus Joe Biden? Did Joe Biden even know that a forged version of his signature was being used on all of these directives and memorandums and executive orders and pieces of legislation?” she asks.

But the most important question is: “Is this legal?”

“I would argue that there is a very strong argument that a document that was signed by an autopen versus the president of the United States is not constitutional; it's not legitimate,” says Liz, noting that the only scenario that would justify an automated signature is if the president broke his hand and was physically unable to sign a document. And even then, we’d need video proof of him feeding the document into the autopen machine.

Liz doesn’t have any confidence whatsoever that Biden, who was “in cognitive decline since before he was first elected,” was aware of every document that bore his signature.

“I don't feel confident that Joe Biden knew what the autopen was signing in his name. I don't feel confident that Joe Biden even knew who was feeding these documents to the autopen,” she says. “So I would like to request, maybe even respectfully demand, that the United States Congress ... investigate this.”

Liz drops several names that need to be called into question, including Ron Klain, Jill and Hunter Biden, Susan Rice, Antony Blinken, John Podesta, and of course, “the puppet master” himself, Barack Obama.

“It appears, according to the Oversight Project, that Joe Biden's real signature exists” because it’s on the document announcing his withdrawal from the race, “so why would that be when we have reports that Joe Biden was coerced, even strong-armed, into posting that [announcement]?” asks Liz, noting that Biden almost certainly didn’t post the announcement to X himself and likely didn't write it or consent to it either.

“It’s all fake,” she says.

This morning, President Trump declared Biden’s autopen signatures “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

It looks like trouble is brewing for several people, especially those who were the recipients of Biden’s last-minute pardons.

