Atlantic story about ‘Maryland father’ wrongly deported is ‘FAKE NEWS’

Yesterday, the Atlantic published an article titled "An ‘Administrative Error’ Sends a Maryland Father to a Salvadoran Prison.” The story claims that the Trump administration accidentally deported an innocent father living in Maryland with protected legal status, but now that he’s in an El Salvadorian “megaprison,” there’s nothing the courts can do about it. According to the article, the Trump administration acknowledged in a court filing that it made a mistake.

“It’s absolutely fake news,” says Liz Wheeler. “This shouldn’t surprise us in the least given that this headline was generated by the Atlantic ... the same organization whose editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg is a notorious anti-Trump liar.”

This story, she says, “is the exact same playbook that the left uses every time the Trump administration does anything related to immigration.”

In Trump’s first term, “every time there was a border security bill that came before Congress, anytime there was a criminal illegal alien who committed a crime, anytime there was even the whisper of a deportation that would happen, we would suddenly get inundated with pictures of little children wrapped in tinfoil,” Liz recalls, noting that many of these images were taken during the Obama administration.

This Atlantic story is just another media lie intended to thwart the president from carrying out his mandate.

What’s the truth about this Maryland father then? “He’s an MS-13 gang member.”

MS-13, Liz reminds, lives by the following motto: “Kill, rape, control.”

“MS-13 gang members are known to cut out the living, beating hearts of live victims just for the fun of it, just to prove that they are more brutal and inhumane and demonic than anybody else,” she says.

This “Maryland father” — Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who “came from El Salvador [illegally] in 2011” — was “a ranking member of this gang.”

During his immigration court proceedings back in 2019, ICE deemed him to be “a danger to the public” and “a flight risk.”

“He was given final deportation orders, and yet those orders were never carried out” because the Biden administration operated under a “maximum acceptance” policy and so Garcia “was never kicked out of our nation,” says Liz.

To hear more about Garcia and the heinous media plot to paint him as a victim, watch the episode above.

