COVER-UP: Biden's medical crisis in Vegas CONFIRMED after police call logs released

Speculation that President Joe Biden experienced a medical emergency in Nevada before he stepped down from his 2024 re-election campaign has since been confirmed, after newly released call logs from a Freedom of Information Act request indicate it was all true.

According to the call logs, police cleared the roads from near the MGM Grand to Lindo Michoacan, to bring Biden to the airport following reports that he was code “421” — which means sick or injured.

“Right now POTUS is 421,” a Las Vegas Metro Police officer radioed in. “We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on, and we’re going to go from there.”

Immediately following the incident, Democrats claimed the speculation was not true and that he had a mild case of COVID.

“There was a massive cover-up that was happening that Joe Biden had actually suffered a serious medical emergency in Las Vegas. He didn’t just test with mild COVID symptoms, and he was going back to Delaware to quarantine,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” explains. “Something much more serious was actually happening.”

“Hospitals in Las Vegas had been notified that the president of the United States was on his way, and it was only at the last minute that the president was diverted to the airport and flew back to the east coast,” she says.

Wheeler is in disbelief.

“The story was true,” she exclaims, noting that Charlie Kirk first brought attention to it before it was irrefutably proven. “President Biden suffered a serious medical emergency in Las Vegas, and we were not told about it.”

“This was a cover-up staged by President Biden’s team, by the people controlling President Biden. This is not speculation. This is not unsubstantiated reporting. This is reality, and we have the proof to substantiate it,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.