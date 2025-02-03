'Bobby may be willing to play nice — I won’t': Nicole Shanahan threatens to primary senators who vote against RFK Jr.

Here’s the attitude of those on the left in a nutshell: They’re the party of acceptance, tolerance, and inclusivity … until you disagree with them. The moment you dare to have a different perspective, suddenly their deep-seated animosity is on display for all to see.

Democrats’ treatment of RFK Jr. is a prime example.

“His alignment with Donald Trump is something that they cannot stand because more than they hate you, more than they hate me, because we hold values that are actually based in principle, based in religious belief, based in morality … the left cannot stand when one of their own defects,” says Liz Wheeler.

This was never more obvious than during Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), for example, asked Kennedy in a “condescending, accusatory tone” if he was nothing more than a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump.

Thankfully, this attempt to “trigger” him didn’t impact his response.

With confidence, he answered, “President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again.”

And when Sen. Masto asked if that was the “only reason” he’s headed to HHS, Kennedy was clear again: “President Trump has asked me because I am in a unique position to end that, and that is what I’m doing, and if we don’t solve that problem, Senator, all of the other disputes we have about who’s paying, whether it’s insurance companies, whether it’s providers, whether it’s HMOs, whether it’s patients or families — all of those are moving deck chairs around on the Titanic. Our ship is sinking. ... We have the highest chronic disease burden of any country in the world.”

America’s chronic disease epidemic “is an existential threat economically, to our military, to our health, to our sense of well-being, and it is a priority for President Trump, and that's why he asked me to run the agency, and if I'm privileged to be confirmed, that's exactly what I'll do,” he reiterated.

Senator Masto, says Liz, “has the power to propagate the chronic disease crisis in our children.”

“If she votes no, she's voting in favor of autism and ADHD and childhood obesity and childhood diabetes and autoimmune disorders and cancer and infertility and a mental health crisis, the likes of which no country on Earth has ever seen before,” she condemns.

Further, just the verbiage of her question — “Is that the only reason why you’re at HHS?” — is evidence that she doesn’t care about the health of Americans.

Liz says she might as well have asked, “Just [ending the chronic disease epidemic]? Not any of my interests? Not the interest of my lobbyists? Just your family and your children and your health? That's all that you're going there to fix?”

While this hearing was maddening to watch, Liz notes that the bright side is that it “exposed the swamp” and ignited the passion of especially MAHA moms to see its demise.

RFK Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan — “the prototype of a MAHA mom,” says Liz — posted a video promising to primary senators who vote against Kennedy.

“While Bobby may be willing to play nice — I won't. If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election, and I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me,” she threatened.

“Big Pharma and Big Ag have exploited us for far too long. It ends now. You're either on the side of transparency and accountability, or you are standing in the way. The choice is yours. Please choose wisely,” Shanahan concluded.

“Call your senators!” Liz pleads.

