President Trump is a ‘threat to democracy’ — and that’s a good thing

The Democrats have spent years regurgitating the claim that former President Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy.”

And oddly enough, after years of filling the minds of American citizens with their rhetoric, Trump has literally come under fire after facing two assassination attempts in the past few months.

“When you rile up your base for so long, saying that democracy is the most important thing and that President Trump is the existential threat to it, it’s how you get crazy people,” co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” Natalie Winters tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“You’re dealing with deranged people who are looking for a sense of purpose, and Kamala Harris [and the Democrats] with their rhetoric, they easily give it to them,” she continues.

However, Winters doesn’t exactly believe the Democrats are wrong to say Trump is a “threat to democracy.”

“In some ways, they are right. I just think that they misappropriate the word democracy. I always say, first of all, obviously, we’re not a democracy. We’re a constitutional republic,” Winters explains.

“Trump was the aberration. Trump was the shock to the system,” she continues. “I think if you look at democracy through the lens of sort of a feigned selection of candidates.”

“If you look at democracy the way that they describe it, in that sense, they are correct that President Trump is a threat to that form of democracy,” she continues, adding, “but I think the real error is that democracy doesn’t work for anyone except the elite, except the ruling class.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.