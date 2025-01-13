Former CIA targeter who predicted New Orleans terrorist attack reveals 3 ways Trump can STOP future ones

Well before the New Orleans terrorist attack that killed 14 people on New Year's Day, former CIA targeter Sarah Adams was sounding the alarm. She warned that trained ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other Islamic jihadists are currently hiding in plain sight in the United States ready to carry out coordinated terrorist attacks against the American people — especially in 2025.

In the wake of the Bourbon Street attack, Adams is being hailed as a forecaster of sorts.

Now, Liz Wheeler interviews Adams about how Donald Trump can stop more of these attacks from happening.

Adams told Liz she anticipates that some of these Muslim radicals intend to target airplanes.

“Do you feel that our air travel security here in the United States ... [is] adequate to prevent this?” Liz asks.

The short answer is no.

“We should make it mandatory that everybody in the airport goes through the millimeter wave scanner. That's the one where you put your hands up,” says Adams. “Until that's implemented, I don't think our airports are safe right now from the bomb that Al-Qaeda says they created.”

According to Adams, Al-Qaeda’s revolutionary bomb, which the group has carefully crafted over the course of “20 years,” can sneak through “the regular metal detector,” like the ones often used in TSA PreCheck, and cannot be detected by dogs.

Unfortunately, our government doesn’t seem to be taking this seriously.

In fact, when Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Yemen branch of the Al-Qaeda network, “put out a video about this [bomb] threat,” provided instructions regarding “how to make an invisible bomb,” and even “[named] specific Airlines” in the U.S. and Europe, “the government immediately took it down,” and TSA issued a dismissive alert calling the video “aspirational.”

Adams says that as far as she knows, TSA was never given access to the video.

“I've checked with the Federal Air Marshals,” says Adams. “They didn't even know there was a video; they don't have a copy of the video.”

If we want to be properly prepared, Adams says, “We need to start going some different ways at getting this information because the traditional pipelines aren't working because we gave up 99% of our intelligence collection in Afghanistan.”

“What are the first three things that [Trump] should do when he takes office to address this?” Liz asks.

One: “You bomb the command and control of the homeland attack. It's based in Afghanistan.”

Two: “You target the terrorist who's masterminding. His name is Saif al-Adel.”

Three: “You make some real changes to the security system situation at U.S. airports.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

