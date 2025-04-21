Trump SLAMS Harvard for racial discrimination

The Trump administration has frozen over $2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts at Harvard University after its leaders refused to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, ban masks at campus protests, enact merit-based hiring and admission reforms, and reduce the power of faculty and administrators.

“Harvard wants to have its cake and eat it too,” Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, tells Liz Wheeler on “The Liz Wheeler Show.” “It wants to allow anti-Semites on campus, their students, their faculty members, it wants to continue to implement DEI policies, which is against federal law.”

“But because Harvard is so special in the eyes of its own president, evidenced by his announcement yesterday, it also wants to continue to participate to the tune of billions of dollars in federal student loans and grants,” Roberts continues.

“My advice to my college president associate at Harvard University is you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Pick one or the other. Participate in the programs and abide by federal law, or decide that you don’t like what the federal government is telling you, and stop participating in those programs,” he adds.

The Trump administration is investigating Harvard further and considering freezing an additional $9 billion in student loans and research grants.

“You know, the ones that fund the labs and stuff that really the money that keeps Harvard open is what I would call it,” Wheeler says, adding, “They’d have to radically change if they lose this money.”

“For Harvard, the really big pot of money is the research grants,” Roberts chimes in. “I think the way that this is going to get resolved is that Harvard is going to be intransigent. They’re picking a fight with a president and a vice president and an administration that is ready for this fight.”

“I think the administration is going to prevail,” he adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.