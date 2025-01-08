BOMBSHELL: New Jan. 6 pipe bomber information

Kamala Harris certified the results of the 2024 election on the anniversary of the January 6 “insurrection” that took place at the Capitol — but that’s not all that’s happened this week.

A new House report from Congressman Loudermilk and Congressman Massie investigates Liz Cheney’s January 6’s select committee to find out why no details regarding the pipe bomber have been released.

“Of all the investigations that have taken place surrounding January 6, how come we don’t know anything about this guy?” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” asks, before adding, “Well, what they found is crazy.”

“They found that the FBI actually narrowed phone data, they did that geo-fencing where they track the phones and the pathway that person carrying the phone takes in order to identify that person,” Wheeler explains. “They narrowed it down to one phone number and one person whose steps matched the pipe bomber.”

“And then it just, the path went dead. Or did it? Did the path actually go dead or did Congress and Liz Cheney decide to let the path go dead? Did the FBI decide to let the path go dead? Seems like a little bit more than a coincidence to me,” she continues.

Wheeler notes that FBI Agent Steven D'Antuono — who was involved in the Gretchen Whitmer “fed-napping" — was also involved in January 6 and claimed the phone data from one of the major carriers was corrupted and therefore they couldn’t track the pipe bomber.

“That’s not true, Loudermilk and Massie found,” she explains. “And this is according to the phone carrier themselves. None of the data that they gave to the January 6 committee or to the FBI was corrupt, and they and the FBI specifically never told the phone carrier that any data was corrupt.”

“So Steven D’Antuono of the FBI was lying about that. Seems pretty obvious that there’s a cover-up,” she adds.

