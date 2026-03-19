Liz Wheeler questions Joe Kent’s resignation letter — ‘You owe us the receipts!’

On March 17, Joe Kent resigned from his position as director of the National Counterterrorism Center in protest over the Trump administration’s ongoing war in Iran. He claimed he could not “in good conscience” support the conflict, arguing that Iran posed no imminent threat to the U.S. and that the war was started due to pressure from Israel and its American lobby.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler was taken aback when she read Kent’s accusatory letter.

“This is a very big claim that Joe Kent is making,” she says.

On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz unpacks Kent’s letter and explains why she’s skeptical of its contents.

“He is making the allegation that President Trump was duped ... with false information into embarking on this military operation in Iran, and he claims that this trickery happened at the hands of Israel and the Israeli lobby in the United States,” she says, summarizing the allegations listed in his letter.

“He further claims that there is no evidence in the intel community, which he would be aware of as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, of an Iranian threat,” she adds, calling it “the scandal of the century” if proved true.

Liz is unwilling to entertain Kent’s claims until he can provide hard evidence.

“Where’s the evidence of this?” she asks. “If you are so certain that President Trump’s military operation in Iran is essentially based on manipulation by the Israelis and that Iran posed no threat, ... shouldn’t you show us evidence of this?”

While Liz welcomes a “whistleblower,” she demands the “receipts.”

“If you make a claim of this enormity — I mean, the implications of a claim like this being true would shake our nation — then you owe us the receipts. You need to show us the evidence of this,” she insists.

But Kent’s lack of evidence isn’t the only cause of Liz’s skepticism.

She considers his recent podcast appearances a calculated “media tour” on which he speaks only to hosts who are the “least likely to ask the most important questions.”

“To go on a media tour insinuates one of two things,” she says, “that either you have information of severe corruption — so severe that it could not be remedied internally — that you have to take this to the American people rather than go the legal whistleblower route internally in the intelligence community, or there’s some kind of other attention that is being sought.”

Liz acknowledges Kent’s traumatic history — he “lost his first wife” to “an ISIS suicide bomber”; however, the information she currently has makes her believe that Kent is “behaving as an opportunist.”

To hear more of her analysis, watch the full episode above.

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