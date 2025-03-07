Newsom tries rebranding as moderate, admits to Charlie Kirk men in women's sports is 'an issue of fairness'

It appears that California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), ”the poster child of radical leftist politicians,” is attempting to rebrand himself as more moderate.

Newsom just launched a new podcast called “This Is Gavin Newsom,” and he debuted by interviewing none other than conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk.

If that weren’t brow-raising enough, Newsom then split from Democrats on the issue of transgender women (biological males) competing in women’s sports when he admitted to Kirk that it is unfair to female athletes.

“I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that, so that's easy to call out the unfairness of that,” he said.

Liz Wheeler smells a rat.





“Gavin Newsom has been a liar for the entire tenure of his ‘public service,’” she says.

His podcast, interest in hearing conservative voices, and softened opinions regarding transgenderism in sports spells one thing, says Liz: POTUS.

“He wants to be president of the United States. He wants to run in 2028,” she says, noting that he would’ve run in 2024 if the left hadn’t decided to prop up Kamala Harris.

“He knows that if he wants to be president, he has to do one thing: He has to shift himself to the right because right now he is a radical leftist; he has taken a far-left extreme position on almost every issue that's important to the American voter,” says Liz.

For example, California is a transgender sanctuary state, meaning minors can be transitioned socially or medically without their parents' consent.

“That's insanely extreme. There's a reason why over 80% of Americans think that that's wrong and bad and immoral and evil,” says Liz.

Further, California under Newsom saw the most draconian COVID-19 policies. Earlier this year, rampant wildfires destroyed over 37,000 acres and 16,000 structures, largely as a result of forest brush the state failed to clear and poorly managed water resources.

All that to say, Newsom has a lot working against him.

And besides, he will never even come close to being a moderate. His comments about biological males competing in women’s sports is no red-pill incident. He’s lying in an effort to be more widely appealing.

“Actions speak louder than words,” says Liz. “Did he change any policy in the state of California? Anything related to protecting girl sports?”

“No, he didn't.”

To hear more of Liz's commentary, watch the episode above.

