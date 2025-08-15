RFK Jr. takes early wins, but bigger battles loom in the fight over childhood vaccines

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has accomplished a lot in just a short amount of time. From removing Pfizer’s mRNA jab from the childhood recommended immunization schedule to spearheading organ transplant reform, these massive wins should not go unnoticed.

And they’re not, especially by the medical industry.

“And the reason that industry is attacking Bobby Kennedy, it’s not because of what he’s done. It’s because of what he’s about to do,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“Bobby Kennedy is preparing. He’s building. He’s laying the foundation brick by brick to do something paradigm-shifting. But he hasn’t done anything paradigm-shifting yet, and industry is desperate to prevent that,” she continues.

One paradigm-shifting step RFK could take is to overhaul the entire childhood vaccine schedule.

“Incrementalism is not going to take you from evil and corruption to flourishing. And so, yeah, we want the childhood vaccine schedule changed. We don’t just want research. We don’t just want randomized clinical trials. We don’t just want studies into the effects of aluminum,” Wheeler says.

“We need the childhood recommended immunization schedule changed because right now it’s weaponized. It’s weaponized against parents,” she continues.

“It doesn’t matter if the parent looks at a new study and says, ‘Oh, I don’t think that my child needs that vaccine,’ or, you know, ‘In our situation, the benefits do not outweigh the risks.’ If it is not removed from the childhood vaccine schedule, then the experience of parents is going to be the same,” she adds.

