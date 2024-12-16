Say goodbye to Democrats' weaponized DOJ: Trump’s nominee for assistant AG for civil rights is maybe his BEST pick yet

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Harmeet Dhillon to serve in the role of assistant attorney general for civil rights.

“This is one of President Trump's very best picks,” says Liz Wheeler. “I don't know if there's anyone who has been more of a fighter both with passion and effectiveness than Harmeet Dhillon.”

In his announcement on X, Trump said the following about Dhillon.

“Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers. Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted.”

Liz echoes Trump’s words. “There's probably not a single prominent person in the conservative movement, whether this is a politician or a media person like myself, who Harmeet has not helped at some point behind the scenes.”

“She is so giving, so smart,” and “for how busy she is, she is willing to sit down and listen and talk and help anybody who needs it,” she adds.

If you need any more evidence that Harmeet is a pick of the highest quality, Liz says you need only to look at how “self-styled Democrat super lawyer … behind all the electioneering and the rigging before the 2020 election” Marc Elias responded.

“Marc Elias is scared. You love to see it,” laughs Liz.

To hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.