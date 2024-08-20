The 7 craziest things going on at the DNC right now

While you’re probably not tuning in to watch the DNC, which is being hosted this week in Chicago, Illinois, Liz Wheeler is absolutely glued to her screen.

“Maybe it's some kind of sadistic joy that I get from watching, you know, communists and perverts actually reveal their true colors to the world,” she laughs, adding that she thinks watching the convention can be “helpful for the Republican cause.”

On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz lists out the seven craziest things she’s seen so far at the DNC.

“This stuff is so nutty, it shows the character of the Democrats who want to rule our country and control our lives,” she says.

1. Free abortions

“The Democrats are having an abortion bus outside of the DNC. It's a Planned Parenthood mobile abortion clinic that is offering free abortions and free vasectomies to the attendees at the DNC.”

“They’re actually driving around seeking babies to kill,” says Liz in disgust.

2. Jeffrey Marsh invitation

Nonbinary social media mega influencer Jeffrey Marsh has been invited to attend the convention.

“The reason that [Marsh] is famous on TikTok is because he recruits children to run away from their parents,” says Liz. “He recruits children in the name of the LGBTQ ideology to cut contact with their parents and instead send him personal messages on his Patreon account.”

“He’s the definition of a groomer; he takes a child or a young person and tries to manipulate them emotionally,” and yet “the DNC invited him as a special guest.”

3. Chicago businesses closing up shop

Chicago business owners are boarding up their businesses because they’re afraid that what happened to cities during the BLM riots will happen in Chicago as a result of the DNC being hosted there.

Over 100,000 anti-Israel protesters are expected to show up outside the DNC this week and wreak who knows what kind of havoc.

“I kind of get a chill when I see these protesters,” says Liz, “because it doesn't just look like silly, entitled college kids or, you know, stupid, well-off elitists who have bought into communism because they have such a cushy lifestyle.

“This looks like a foreign army to me,” she says of the masses gathering in Chicago.

“They hold an anti-American, anti-Western civilization, anti-Christian ideology, anti-Semitic ideology, and they're trying to impose that on our political system, and our political system isn't just a nebulous concept; a political system means you and me and our families and our institutions and our communities and our children,” she warns.

4. Wall erected in the name of protection

In a twist of irony, the DNC is building a security wall around the perimeter of the convention in response to the masses of protesters.

“We have a scenario where the left has told us that we are racist, Islamophobic, xenophobic, hateful, anti-immigrant — all these kind of terrible names that they call us that aren't true because we support a wall along our southern border to keep our country safe,” says Liz, “and yet they're building a wall around their own event to keep it safe from outside forces that want to cause them harm.”

5. Clean up the streets

“The mayor of Chicago is trying to clear migrants away from the DNC area.”

“This reminds me of when Gavin Newsom cleared all the homeless camps from San Francisco when Xi Jinping, the communist dictator of China, came to town ... That's the vibes that this gives in Chicago right now,” says Liz.

6. Bribing influencers for marketing

Apparently, “Kamala Harris is paying influencers to come to the DNC if they post about it,” says Liz, adding that the payment is rumored to be “up to $20,000.”

“Harris doesn't think that she's going to get organic enough support; she wants to pay influencers,” she continues.

“Kamala Harris, like Barack Obama before her, does understand that those influencers make a difference in young people's decision to vote and their decision who to vote for, so I'm not dismissing it as a strategy, but I do think that we should make fun of the influencers because they're selling their soul.”

7. Typos galore

Someone needs to get fired because “the DNC platform for Kamala Harris’ campaign for president talks about Biden’s second term a dozen times.”

Did someone forget to update it?

Or, according to Liz, perhaps the outdated text reveals something else: “They’re not just sloppy; they’re not just stupid. Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris are controlling their own agenda in the White House,” she says.

To hear more of Liz’s commentary on the DNC, watch the episode above.

