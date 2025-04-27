Michelle Obama claims black women need permission to 'articulate pain'

Michelle Obama has taken the uncommon path of a former first lady and started a podcast where she talks about the important issues like how black women think they need permission to express pain.

And it’s every bit as insufferable as one might expect.

“We grew up with women who weren’t voicing the pain and the burden,” Obama told her brother, Craig Robinson, and Taraji P. Henson. “They made it look easy. And when you make stuff look easy, people assume that you must like this, it’s okay with you.”

“We don’t articulate as black women — our pain — because it’s almost like nobody ever gave us permission to do that,” she continued, before Henson interrupted, asking, “And does anyone care?”

“If we knew, I think we would care,” Robinson answered, before Obama continued waxing poetic.

“We have to ask ourselves, the men in our lives, is ‘Why wait to be asked?’ It seems like what we go through is pretty obvious. I mean, maybe we’re not complaining, but we’re actually living life out loud.”

Obama went on to lament that black women are “so easily labeled as angry and bitter” while white women are viewed as “lightness” and have “an ability to be in this world and see what’s going on.”

“Are black women struggling to talk about their pain? Are they not free to do that in America?” Jason Whitlock of “Jason Whitlock Harmony” asks co-host Shemeka Michelle.

“Initially I thought, ‘This is so stupid,’ because that’s all we hear and see is the pain of black women. That’s all they talk about. And I found it ironic that she was sitting there talking to Taraji P. Henson, who has complained over and over again. She pretty much tanked ‘The Color Purple’ because all she was doing was complaining,” Michelle says.

“Maybe black women aren’t articulating ‘their pain’ in the correct way, because everytime I turn around I’m seeing some type of video where they’re tearing up the McDonald's, or trying to run over their baby daddy, or fighting in a Walmart in their pajama pants and their bonnets,” Michelle continues.

“So maybe she has a point that they don’t ‘articulate’ their pain, because they’re busy showing out and acting like untamed gorillas,” she adds.

