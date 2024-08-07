The radically progressive history of Tim Walz captured in 10 events

When Liz Wheeler heard the news that Kamala Harris had announced Tim Walz, the radical leftist governor of Minnesota, as her running mate, she called “an emergency press conference” into session.

It was important to her to be “the first out of the gate” in informing the American people, especially independent and swing-state voters, of “who exactly Tim Walz is and why Kamala Harris picked him.”

Harris’ selection has come as a surprise to many because Josh Shapiro, the governor of the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, was the logical choice, considering he’s a Jewish Democrat who would have appealed to Democratic voters who oppose the pro-Hamas wing of the party.

But according to Liz, Shapiro being Jewish is the reason she didn’t pick him.

“Kamala Harris passed over Josh Shapiro because he's Jewish — not because she has personal animosity towards Jews (I have no idea if she does or not), but politically she is kowtowing to the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party,” she explains, adding that Harris “would rather lose the traditional Democrat Jewish vote than face backlash from these terror sympathizers,” which is why she ended up choosing Tim Walz.

On top of that, Harris also “supports [Walz’s] radical policies,” says Liz, noting that behind the seemingly innocuous facade of a “fuddy-duddy, middle-aged white man” lies a long list of insidious progressive policies.

“We are going to go through his history and his record to tell you everything you need to know about Tim Walz,” says Liz.

1. “Tim Walz was the governor of Minnesota during the 2020 Summer of Rage” when BLM “savaged Minneapolis” in the name of justice for George Floyd. Walz “allowed Black Lives Matter rioters to burn buildings, to loot black-owned businesses,” and “instead of sending the National Guard in, he delayed for a whole day,” resulting in “utter carnage in the city — crime, looting, arson, assault.”

2. Walz “was one of those ones who was embracing [the defund the police] mindset.” He attested that “policing is a white supremacist idea” that “harms black communities.”

3. “Tim Walz called Donald Trump and his supporters fascists ... after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.”

4. “Tim Walz encouraged illegal aliens to use a ladder to climb over Trump's border wall” — to “disregard the rule of law in the United States of America [and] invade our border.”

5. “In the state of Minnesota, there are no restrictions on abortion — none. You can kill an unborn baby in the womb from the moment of conception until the moment that baby is completely through the mother's birth canal.” Further, in Minnesota, there are “no born-alive protections” for babies born alive after failed abortion procedures, meaning those infant survivors can be killed postnatally. This has all been championed by Tim Walz.

6. “Tim Walz also made the state of Minnesota a transgender sanctuary state,” meaning that a public “school can transition your child socially without telling you as a parent, and then that child can get access to puberty-blocking medication, cross-sex hormone therapy, and genital-mutilation surgery as a teenager.”

7. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz “locked people down” rigidly, preventing people from going practically anywhere. He also “forced [the people of Minnesota] to wear a mask,” including young children. “He forced elderly people to die alone in hospitals,” and perhaps worst of all, he “promoted a hotline that people could call to tattle to the government about anybody who violated the COVID lockdown.”

8. “He changed the Minnesota state flag to look more like Somalia.”

9. Walz is quoted saying, “One man’s socialism is another man’s neighborliness.”

10. “Tim Walz signed a bill into law that gave illegal aliens drivers' licenses ... rewarding people who violated our law with a benefit of our society” and “[making] it easier for illegal aliens to commit voter fraud.”

“This man is dangerous. This man is an absolute radical,” says Liz.

To learn more about Tim Walz, including the scandal where he was pulled over for a DUI and then lied that he was deaf, watch the clip above.

