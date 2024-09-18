Failed Trump shooter linked to feds? Ryan Routh's DARK HISTORY exposed

Thomas Crooks thankfully failed in his quest to assassinate Donald Trump, and now Ryan Routh is joining him in that failure — after a second attempt on the former president’s life.

The attempt came 14 days after Vice President Kamala Harris posted a photo of Trump on her social media that read “Donald Trump vows to be a dictator on day one,” with the caption “We won’t let him.”

“Do you think that this is not correlated? Do you think that the rhetoric from the left calling Trump Hitler, calling him an authoritarian, calling him a dictator, calling him evil, telling women that he’s trying to take over their bodies, telling LGBTQIA-identifying people that he’s trying to marginalize them and genocide them, that his policies will kill them?” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” comments.

Wheeler also notes that from what we know about Routh, he doesn’t seem to be “a babbling schizophrenic hearing voices telling him to kill Donald Trump.”

“He seems like an individual who fell for the rhetoric of the mainstream media calling Trump Hitler, feeling like he would be doing a service to humanity to take Trump out,” she explains.

Routh also reportedly had a Kamala Harris bumper stick on his truck.

“I hate to have to say this, but you are going to have to convince me that Ryan Routh is not a fed asset,” Wheeler says. “Even the Martin County Sheriff asked if this shooter was part of some conspiracy because there are so many red flags.”

One of those red flags was that he was a “lone gunman” but somehow had the knowledge of exactly where Trump would be and the time he would be there.

“How did a lone gunman know where president Trump was going to be on the fifth hole of his golf course at that specific time of day with an AK-47?” Wheeler asks. “He also has a really sketchy, weird foreign profile.”

Routh was caught with a weapon of mass destruction and promptly arrested, before being given probation.

“Imagine having a weapon of mass destruction and just getting probation,” Wheeler says, shocked.

Routh has also spent a good part of a year in Ukraine and has been using his social media to recruit fighters from all over the world to come and fight for the country.

“Are you telling me that the FBi didn’t know about this guy? The CIA didn’t know about this guy? The State Department didn’t know about this guy? If so, they’re completely useless,” Wheeler adds.

