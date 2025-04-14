Trump's HILARIOUS message to tariff fearmongers

One of President Donald Trump’s best qualities is his undeniably good humor, which was front and center in a recent speech at a GOP fundraiser, where he delivered a hilarious message to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“The biggest transaction ever made. This is bigger than any deal, you guys, some of you work for companies. Your companies are peanuts. I don’t care how big they are. This is the largest transaction in the history of our country,” Trump said in his speech on tariffs.

“I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal. ‘Please, please sir, make a deal, I’ll do anything sir.’ And then I’ll see some rebel Republican, you know, some guy that wants to grandstand say, ‘I think that Congress should take over negotiations,’” the president continued.

“Let me tell you, you don’t negotiate like I negotiate. Congress takes over negotiating, sell America fast, because you’re going to go bust,” he said, adding sarcastically, “Oh, that’s what I need. I need some guy telling me how to negotiate.”

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is pleased with Trump’s good humor.

“It’s not just entertaining,” Wheeler comments. “He’s telling you how the process is working. He’s telling you that nobody in Congress, not even a Republican, nobody in the House, nobody in the Senate, none of the other Republican presidential candidates, the highest level Republican politicians in our country, nobody has ever suggested this idea.”

That idea being “to use tariffs to reset the Great Reset.”

“It’s not something that he’s doing in a reactionary way. For 40 years, Donald Trump has been suggesting this exact strategy, to actually heal the injury to our country caused by these trade deficits, other countries taking advantage of us,” Wheeler continues.

“He’s been honing this and perfecting it, because not only has he held this stance for his entire public life, he’s been talking about it publicly, he’s been explaining it,” she adds.

